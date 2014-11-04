PATTERN: Woven Hot Pad / Trivet

A lovely friend linked to Atty's blog where she makes a braided/woven crochet stool cover, and in a later post a pattern for an afghan square using the same technique. I was hooked! So, I took inspiration from Atty's ideas, and changed it (of course) to suit my, er, more quick and dirty method of crocheting. Here is my pattern for a Woven Heat Pad / Trivet, with due credit to Atty for the inspiration :)
You can also visit the Ravelry page for this pattern to save it to your queue or favourites for later!
You can also visit the Ravelry page for this pattern to save it to your queue or favourites for later!
---------------------------------------------------------
PATTERN : WOVEN HEAT PAD / TRIVET
Inspired by Atty of http://atty-s.blogspot.nl/
---------------------------------------------------------
MATERIALS:
50g each of two colours 8 ply cotton (or a double strand of 4 ply cotton)
3.5mm hook
Darning needle
In the photo tutorial below, Colour A is Pink, and Colour B is Black.
STRIPS:
Start with 30 Chainless Foundation dc.
If you're not confident with chainless foundations, either check out my tutorial (for hdc, but you can easily do dc instead) or do 32 chain, dc into 3rd chain from hook, dc into each chain (30 dc).
3 ch, turn. dc into each dc (30 dc). Make sure your first dc is in your last dc from the previous row - the 3ch does not count as a dc. Pull through end and cut yarn.
Repeats Steps 1 and 2 until you have 12 strips - 6 in colour A and 6 in Colour B. Weave in all your ends.
JOINING
Now to start putting it together! First, have a look at the ends of each strip. You need to get 5 sc into the end of each strip, and these arrows show you where you should be sticking your hook in :P
Pick up a strip of colour A, and one of colour B. Place them perpendicular to one another, crossing over in the corner. sc through the corner of both strips.
Now, continue on, making sure you get 5sc (matching up with the first 5 dc of colour A and the 5 spots at the end of strip in colour B as shown above).
See how colour B strip is on the front of your colour A strip? The next colour B strip is going to be attached to the BACK of the colour A strip.
Keep working along, 5sc in each strip, alternating your colour B strips from front to back. At each corner, do 3 sc into the corner stitch instead of 1 :)
When you get around the corner, continue adding strips, this time of colour A. Make sure you alternate attaching them on the front or back. Don't worry about weaving the strips together at this point - just get them all joined!
Now is when the weaving comes in.
As you work your way along the long edge of colour A (on the left hand side of the above picture), continue using the same method - 5sc in each added strip, alternating front and back.
Turn the corner again with 3sc and work your way along the bottom, locking the colour A strips into position. In the final corner, do two more sc where you did your sc to start. Slip stitch into that first sc, and it should look like this:
Now, you just need to add whatever border you like! The sky is the limit for borders, do whatever you like :) I did a simple *hdc, ch1, sk1* border on this one, to match the boxy shapes of the woven trivet.
But, you could do shells!
Or even just another row of sc all the way around to finish it off :)
I really enjoyed making these heat pads, and I think they will be VERY useful for the new house at the lake!
As always, if anything doesn't make sense just leave a comment or message me through our Facebook page. I am here to help you, and this pattern hasn't been tested by anyone other than me!
Let me know if you try making it - I'd love to see your creations and post them on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/crochetbetweenworlds
Hi Michelle!ReplyDelete
What a brilliant idea!!! <3
I love your tutorial, it looks clear and easy to follow.
(It might have to join the number of many other things I would love to make!!!)
I just started a new Shells Cowl, working on adapting the pattern to crocheting in the round!
I also follow Atty's blog for quite some time and find it inspiring!!!
Thanks so much for sharing!!!
Have a great week!!
Ingrid xx
http://myfunkycrochet.blogspot.be
Thanks Ingrid! Let me know if you have time to make one - I would LOVE to see your choice of colours and edging :)Delete
Now, those are really amazing!! I really like the black and bright pink one, love the contrast, but they're all very cute! Thanks for the pattern, I really want to try and make one!ReplyDelete
Thanks Melatia! If you do get to making one, post the photo on our Facebook page :) It would be great to see your colour/edging choices!!Delete
What a lovely pattern! Thanks for such a clear tutorial :)ReplyDelete
Thank you Helen :)Delete
Your photos and instructions are so clear and simple, yet the finished effect looks complicated. The colours you have chosen make fantastic accents for the home. Thanks for sharing the ease of this pattern.ReplyDelete
Thanks Jodie! If you make one, post a picture on our Facebook page :)Delete
That looks really great. I must give it a go.ReplyDelete
Thanks Gillian! If you do end up making one, post a picture to our Facebook page - I'd love to see what colours/edging you choose :)Delete
I love these!! I'm going to make a few!! Just one question, how do you know if a yarn is 4 or 8 ply?ReplyDelete
Usually it says on the band! 8 ply is also called light worsted or double knitting, and 4ply is also called fingering weight. The size doesn't matter all that much - the size of the yarn will just affect the finishing size of the trivet :)Delete
If you make some, post pictures on our facebook page! https://www.facebook.com/crochetbetweenworlds
i like this pattern. are they strong enough to keep heat from going thruReplyDelete
They are! We have tested them with pots straight from the oven onto our wooden table and no problems :)Delete
I love this...whenever I finish a project, I make strips from the leftover yarn. When I have enough, I will start making my afghan.ReplyDelete
What an excellent idea!Delete
Thanks for sharing pattern. Was thinking about trying it in a small blanket size. Might have to go on the "want to" list. I also was your "667" like on FB.ReplyDelete
Thanks! If you were going to do it any bigger, you might need to fix the woven strips at a few more points across the middle, rather than just at the edges :)Delete
Hello,ReplyDelete
This is beautiful.Is it possible to make this into a blanket?
Absolutely! You could either do multiple squares and sew them together, or if you do a larger single square you will probably need to fix the woven strips at a few more points across the middle, rather than just at the edges.Delete